Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 530,893 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,278,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.91% of Arhaus worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARHS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,016,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 565,276 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $4,511,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.53. 439,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,978. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,523,389 shares of company stock valued at $38,022,523 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.