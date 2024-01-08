Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 579 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Freshpet comprises approximately 1.7% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.08% of Freshpet worth $34,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 155.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $83.27. 456,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 1.19. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $89.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.14.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

