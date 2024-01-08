Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 87,119 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.82% of Agilysys worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 67.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after buying an additional 89,045 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $18,976,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7,338.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AGYS traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $78.30. 69,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,545. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 167.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Insider Activity

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $7,013,694.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,324,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,032,419.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,336,012.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,161.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $7,013,694.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,324,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,032,419.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,797 shares of company stock worth $27,909,656 over the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Agilysys

Agilysys Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.