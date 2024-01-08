Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 95,559 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,559 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.05% of National Vision worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of EYE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.95. 518,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $532.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.56 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

