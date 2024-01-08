Emerald Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 385,496 Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 385,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.03% of Quanterix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Quanterix by 35.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 974.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 113,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,804. The stock has a market cap of $992.28 million, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.34. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

