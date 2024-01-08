Emerald Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 82,270 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.17% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 637.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.04. The stock had a trading volume of 321,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.74. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.40 and a twelve month high of $158.50.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

