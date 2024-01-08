Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,256 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 1.9% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.27% of Super Micro Computer worth $39,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $28.71 on Monday, hitting $320.84. 3,524,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,273. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $357.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

