Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,906 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for about 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.40% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $23,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $4,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,189.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $4,141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,189.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $174,670.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,728 shares of company stock worth $27,359,636 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.55. 164,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,646. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $96.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

