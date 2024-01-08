Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,796,985 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.10% of MannKind worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MannKind by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNKD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

