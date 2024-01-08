Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Visteon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $117.44. 228,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,745. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

