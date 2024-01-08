Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.61% of Excelerate Energy worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 643.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Excelerate Energy stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.86. 213,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,551. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $275.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EE shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.