Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments makes up about 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Shift4 Payments worth $27,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 695.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 379,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,394. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $501,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

