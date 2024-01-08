Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global makes up 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $28,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 172.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,404.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $1,159,031. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVEE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NVEE traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $102.34. The company had a trading volume of 46,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.30 and a 1 year high of $142.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.97.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

