Emerald Advisers LLC Has $10.52 Million Stock Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,890 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 2.06% of Trinity Capital worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 144.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 556,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 51,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trinity Capital

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,966.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TRIN traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $646.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 17.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

