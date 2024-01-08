Emerald Advisers LLC Has $10.52 Million Stock Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2024

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRINFree Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,890 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 2.06% of Trinity Capital worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 144.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 556,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 51,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trinity Capital

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,966.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TRIN traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $646.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRINGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 17.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.