Emerald Advisers LLC Has $11.04 Million Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,235 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.44% of Nextracker worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter valued at $155,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,772,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,901,323. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $49.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.52.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

