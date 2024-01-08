Emerald Advisers LLC Has $20.90 Million Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,944 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $20,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Privia Health Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Privia Health Group by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 6.4 %

PRVA stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 524,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,519. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $30.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. Privia Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.