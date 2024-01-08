Emerald Advisers LLC Has $22.34 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.66% of Herc worth $22,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 9.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at $12,827,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Herc by 44.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Trading Up 1.7 %

HRI stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,701. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $162.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.54.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Herc’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

