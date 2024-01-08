Emerald Advisers LLC Has $23.80 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the quarter. Lantheus comprises about 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $23,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $28,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 113,342.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,188,000 after purchasing an additional 377,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. William Blair cut Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 528,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,190. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.54. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

