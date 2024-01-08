Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment accounts for 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.88% of AeroVironment worth $25,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

AeroVironment stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.32. 163,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.13. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $143.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

