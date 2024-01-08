Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 560,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,363 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $39,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDFS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.48. 62,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,981. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 493.67 and a beta of 1.52. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $48.02.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.63%. Equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,141.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $55,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,141.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

