Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 672,284 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672,284 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.68% of indie Semiconductor worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INDI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 108,231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 31.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 28.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $358,191.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,516.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,191 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on INDI shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.50. 1,344,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. The company had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. On average, analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

