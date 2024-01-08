Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 443,538 RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 443,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.65% of RadNet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RadNet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 19.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDNT traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.13. 292,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,433. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.63 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $336,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

