Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $19,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,695,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after buying an additional 579,544 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $5,183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,666,000 after acquiring an additional 322,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 224.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,937 shares of company stock worth $8,137,462 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Shares of ITCI traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.43. 388,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,192. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $74.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

