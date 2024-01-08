Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 837 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 862,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation makes up about 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.86% of FTAI Aviation worth $30,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,958. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $47.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.85.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

