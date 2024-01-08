Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 983,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,668,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.89% of CymaBay Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $207,331.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 620,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.30. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Read Our Latest Report on CymaBay Therapeutics

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.