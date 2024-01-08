Emerald Bioscience (OTCMKTS:EMBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.42

Emerald Bioscience Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMBI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 3436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Emerald Bioscience Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $648.74 million, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Emerald Bioscience Company Profile

Emerald Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's lead product candidate is NB1111, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma. It is also developing NB2222, a product candidate in preclinical trials for use in the treatment of various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy; and NB3111, a cannabinoid cocktail in testing for use as an anti-infective agent against various strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

