Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) & Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Critical Review

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Free Report) and Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Enerflex pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pason Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Enerflex pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pason Systems pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enerflex is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enerflex and Pason Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerflex N/A N/A N/A $0.70 6.48 Pason Systems N/A N/A N/A $1.07 11.27

Profitability

Enerflex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pason Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Enerflex and Pason Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerflex N/A N/A N/A Pason Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Enerflex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Pason Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enerflex and Pason Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerflex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pason Systems 0 1 2 0 2.67

Enerflex currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.30%. Pason Systems has a consensus target price of $11.58, suggesting a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Enerflex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Pason Systems.

Summary

Enerflex beats Pason Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities. It also offers after-market services, parts distribution, operations and maintenance solutions, equipment optimization and maintenance programs, manufacturer warranties, exchange components, long-term service agreements, and technical services. In addition, the company rents natural gas compressors totaling approximately 800,000 horsepower. It serves small to large independent producers, integrated oil and natural gas companies, midstream and petrochemical companies, power generation companies, users of natural gas-fired electric power, and carbon capture players in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Bahrain Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc., an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance. It also provides Drilling intelligence to suggest drilling parameters, detect disfunction, and send event alerts to onsite personnel and remote engineers in real time; and Drilling automation, a reality across rig platforms. In addition, the company offers Pason Gas Analyzer for real-time gas measurement; a robust system of alarms and sensors to monitor ambient gasses in the atmosphere and in the drilling fluids; and Pason Pit Volume Totalizer to track the volumes, gains, and losses of drilling fluids on location. Further, it provides phone and chat support, field support, proactive monitoring, drilling optimization support, and office support for data integration services. The company serves E&P operators, drilling contractors, and other oilfield service companies. Pason Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

