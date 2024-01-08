EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,458,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,152,252 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.70% of EnLink Midstream worth $152,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 255,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $884,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.0% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,401,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 416,732 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 126.0% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,201,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

ENLC opened at $12.36 on Monday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

