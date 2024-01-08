Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises about 2.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Enphase Energy worth $21,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.77.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,616. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $260.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

