Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their sector weight rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.77.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $115.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $260.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

