Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Increased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Entergy by 16,815.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after buying an additional 1,311,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Entergy by 64.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after purchasing an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 1,294.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 725,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 673,623 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.89. 418,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

