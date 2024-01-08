Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.510-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $309.0 million-$314.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.0 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.980-2.010 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.96. 121,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,961. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $24,777,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 218.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 576,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 395,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 103.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,222,000 after acquiring an additional 250,371 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 190,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,189,000 after acquiring an additional 127,666 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

