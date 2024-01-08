Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.980-2.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.510-0.540 EPS.

Envestnet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.96. 121,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,961. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45. Envestnet has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

