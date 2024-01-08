Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Envista worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Envista by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Envista by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 27.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Envista

In related news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley purchased 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Envista Stock Performance

NVST stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.04. 1,343,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

