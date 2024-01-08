EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,322 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,967. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.87. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.62.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

