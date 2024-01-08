EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $355.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.31.

EPAM stock opened at $288.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.50. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $385.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $13,402,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

