ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by Sidoti

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PLUS opened at $74.69 on Monday. ePlus has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $81.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.20.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). ePlus had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ePlus

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ePlus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

