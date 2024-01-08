Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 3.2 %

Equinor ASA stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.02. 3,784,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.88. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 116.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 106.5% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,493.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 419,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 403,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 23.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

