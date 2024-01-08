Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $32.03

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.03, but opened at $30.91. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 885,709 shares changing hands.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

