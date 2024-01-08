Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 8th (ABX, CNR, CP, DADA, DTC, ERE.UN, HARP, NTDOY, PRTG, PRV.UN)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 8th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$26.00.

Get Barrick Gold Co alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$180.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)

was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$115.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a positive rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has $87.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$2.85 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.75.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.50.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.