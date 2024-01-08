Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 8th (ABX, CNR, CP, DADA, DTC, ERE.UN, HARP, NTDOY, PRTG, PRV.UN)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 8th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$26.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$180.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$115.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a positive rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has $87.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$2.85 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.75.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.50.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.