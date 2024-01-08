Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $29.00 at Raymond James

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.98. 218,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,901 shares of company stock worth $1,292,411 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

