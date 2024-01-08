EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EVTC. TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVERTEC stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.98. 292,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 191.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 314.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

