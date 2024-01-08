Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.86

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 362781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.
Evotec Stock Up 3.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
