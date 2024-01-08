Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Shares Sold by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT cut its stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Excelerate Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned about 0.27% of Excelerate Energy worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 643.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 170,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,945. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.42. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $275.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.45 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 2.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Further Reading

