Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 57,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 20.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,014,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.