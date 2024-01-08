Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 3.1% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fastenal worth $18,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

