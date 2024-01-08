Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Up to $16.17

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.17, but opened at $16.80. Fastly shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 383,685 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Fastly Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $270,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,123,424 shares in the company, valued at $94,606,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $270,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,123,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,606,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,768 shares of company stock worth $10,933,331 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

