FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 11.1% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE FDX traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $247.50. 876,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,796. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.88 and a 200-day moving average of $255.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Get Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.