FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Melius

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Melius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,562. FedEx has a twelve month low of $183.59 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.88 and a 200-day moving average of $255.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,389 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,216,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

