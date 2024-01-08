Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.50

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 342688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity High Dividend ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000.
About Fidelity High Dividend ETF
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
Further Reading
